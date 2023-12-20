Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Colo. Ruling Is 'Judicial Activism'

In a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., criticized the recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling removing former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot, calling it "judicial activism at its worst."

"This is judicial activism at its worst. You know, we know that this ruling it's garbage, it's trash," stated Rep. Cammack during her interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Cammack expressed confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn the decision, emphasizing concerns about the broader impact on elections and a perceived assault on Trump.

Cammack remained optimistic about the legal outcome, stating, “I have full confidence that SCOTUS will overturn this.”

The Florida representative asserted that the ballot challenge through the court system was part of a broader strategy employed by the Democratic Party, describing it as their "new MO [modus operandi]."

According to Cammack, the Democrats use lawsuits to drain resources from candidates or incumbents, citing instances involving members of Congress, senators, and Trump.

"This is just another way to divert campaign resources away from his campaign so that he cannot engage in a traditional campaign as we would see normally," Cammack explained, referring to Trump.

She argued that such tactics compromise the fairness of elections, stating, "But again, it's not a free and fair election if the judges have made the choices of who is going to be on the ballot and who's not. That flies in the face of our republic."

Cammack expressed particular concern about the judges' role in shaping the electoral landscape and criticized the perceived misinterpretation of the 14th Amendment Section 3. "It's total trash, a perverted reading interpretation of the 14th Amendment Section 3," she said.

