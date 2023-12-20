×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cammack | colo. | scotus | judicial activism | ruling

Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Colo. Ruling Is 'Judicial Activism'

By    |   Wednesday, 20 December 2023 07:20 PM EST

In a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., criticized the recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling removing former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot, calling it "judicial activism at its worst."

"This is judicial activism at its worst. You know, we know that this ruling it's garbage, it's trash," stated Rep. Cammack during her interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Cammack expressed confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn the decision, emphasizing concerns about the broader impact on elections and a perceived assault on Trump.

Cammack remained optimistic about the legal outcome, stating, “I have full confidence that SCOTUS will overturn this.”

The Florida representative asserted that the ballot challenge through the court system was part of a broader strategy employed by the Democratic Party, describing it as their "new MO [modus operandi]."

According to Cammack, the Democrats use lawsuits to drain resources from candidates or incumbents, citing instances involving members of Congress, senators, and Trump.

"This is just another way to divert campaign resources away from his campaign so that he cannot engage in a traditional campaign as we would see normally," Cammack explained, referring to Trump.

She argued that such tactics compromise the fairness of elections, stating, "But again, it's not a free and fair election if the judges have made the choices of who is going to be on the ballot and who's not. That flies in the face of our republic."

Cammack expressed particular concern about the judges' role in shaping the electoral landscape and criticized the perceived misinterpretation of the 14th Amendment Section 3. "It's total trash, a perverted reading interpretation of the 14th Amendment Section 3," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., criticized the recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling as "judicial activism at its worst" in a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax TV's "The Chris Salcedo Show."
cammack, colo., scotus, judicial activism, ruling
330
2023-20-20
Wednesday, 20 December 2023 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved