Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Biden Is 'Master of Disaster'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that his new nickname for President Joe Biden is "master of disaster" and that the FBI director's testimony on Capitol Hill earlier in the day on the threat level in the country is the latest reason why — everything Biden touches is bad.

Donalds joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" to react to FBI chief Christopher Wray telling the Senate Judiciary Committee that the threat level on U.S. soil is at a "whole other level" since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

"I'm not really surprised," Donalds told Bolling. "Joe Biden is the master of disaster. I've been calling him this now for a couple of months. Foreign policy, a disaster. Border security, nonexistent, complete disaster. Inflation through the roof, crippling Americans, disaster.

"Nothing he has touched has worked out well. It's all been bad," Donalds said. "So of course, the threat levels all around us are rising. Our enemies are on the move. We've allowed people to come into this country who are on the terrorist watchlist because they say they caught 83, which means there's others that they did not catch."

House Speaker Mike Johnson delivered an ultimatum to Biden on Tuesday that his supplemental aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan will not happen without stringent new policy at the southern border.

"And now it's not just the southern border, it's also the northern border where people are coming into our country," Donalds said. "America is not secure. Our allies are not secured.

"I bet you a lot of these Democrats and independents that supported Joe Biden, they wish that Donald Trump was president because when he was president of the United States, America was safe and secure. The world was a much safer place," Donalds added. "The world economy was in a much better place. This kind of turmoil is brought to us by the master of disaster himself, Joe Biden, and the radical staffers in the White House and Democrats on Capitol Hill."

Further, Donalds say Wray and the FBI had "better be looking" at threats from within because of the stunning lack of accountability from the far left. Look no further than the "outrageous" comments of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who said "outrages" aimed at Palestinians — even Hamas terrorists — must be "balanced," even in the wake of barbaric rape, mutilation and murder of Israeli women, girls and babies at the hands of Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack.

"For the Democrats to not hold Hamas accountable because they want to have this two-state solution or they are so blinded that they want to continue to blame Israel for everything is part of the reason why we're seeing all the threats around us," Donalds told Bolling. "You have to call evil, evil, and you must hold it accountable.

"You can't have half measures."

