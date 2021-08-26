Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden a 'Coward,' Blinken, a 'Liar' on Afghanistan

Rep. Tim Burchett on Thursday slammed President Joe Biden as a "coward" over the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and accused Secretary of State Antony Blinken of lying about what's really happening.

"(Blinken) tells us one thing in a confidential meeting, and then he tells the world something else," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Biden is a coward and he is inept and I don't think he's mentally well. I know that's some strong words, but we've got Americans there in harms way."

What needs to happen is that the administration needs to go back to how former President Donald Trump and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had planned a "conditional withdrawal," where the "Taliban understood that if they mess with Americans, they die," said Burchett.

His comments came before an apparent suicide bomb went off outside Kabul's airport amid the huge evacuation effort Thursday morning.

Burchett said Biden's actions are "like if a president were to go deal with the Bloods and the Crips, and that's exactly what these people are, terrorist thugs."

He also dismissed claims that the Taliban won't know how to operate the sophisticated military equipment that has been seized.

"If these folks can't handle these helicopters, they can't maintain them, the Chinese and the Russians can, and you better believe they're going to be there training them to outsource that terrorism to us," said Burchett.

He also said the Taliban was able to quickly take over Afghanistan because Biden wouldn't allow air support for the country's military, and he wouldn't listen to military leaders, so Americans will be left behind

"This is just like in Southeast Asia, where we allowed the Viet Cong to get away with over 2,000 unaccounted for Americans," said Burchett. "We have got to account for these Americans. No man or woman left behind is the motto of our military."

He also said the United States is now the "laughing stock of the world" because of its handling of the Afghanistan evacuation.

"The French are going out and getting their people but the American fighting man is not allowed to do that," added Burchett. "The morale in our military is incredibly low right now because of that, and that is a bad situation. Our enemies no longer fear us and we have no more friends and this is going to continue until we address this problem."

