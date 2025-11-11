Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Dems Face Fallout From 'Blackmail' Strategy

Democrats are grappling with the fallout from the shutdown's end, as their internal fight is the result of their own "blackmail" strategy, according to Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., on Newsmax Tuesday.

"The actions of the Senate Democrats, of [Sen.] Chuck Schumer[, D-N.Y.], of [Sen.] Jon Ossoff[, D-Ga.], and those who have used our troops, who have used our SNAP beneficiaries, our WIC beneficiaries who are starving, who have used them as leverage, they are going to suffer the consequences of this," Carter said on "Wake Up America."

Their actions in keeping the shutdown going were "nothing more than blackmail" to "get something that they wanted," he added.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump helped force a resolution when he floated sending Obamacare subsidies directly to taxpayers rather than insurance companies.

"This was a great move on his part," he said.

"I was a small businessman. I had 25 employees, and I … always provided insurance for them."

Still, Carter said he eventually provided his employees with a stipend, so they could get their own insurance on the competitive market, "and that's what the president is proposing here."

"I love it," he added.

"I think it's a great idea … we have the Affordable Care Act that's having to be subsidized, and remember, any time you have to subsidize a federal program, that means it's not working. And the Un-Affordable Care Act is not working."

Carter also warned Democrats would move to end the filibuster if they regain full control, opening the door to court expansion and new states, saying he agrees with recent statements from Democratic analyst James Carville on that point.

"The reason the president wanted the filibuster, and it was a good reason, was to end the shutdown," he said.

"That's why he said, yes, we need to consider doing away with the filibuster in order to get the government back open. Well, we've done it without getting rid of the filibuster."

But Democrats, he said, will end the filibuster when they regain control of Congress and the White House.

"Not only will they pack the Supreme Court, but they'll also make D.C. and Puerto Rico states and give them four more senators, and I don't know if we will ever get control of the Senate back once that happens," said Carter.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com