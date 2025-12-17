Rep. Knott to Newsmax: Brown University Shooting Probe 'Unacceptable'

The investigation into the deadly shootings at Brown University has been "unacceptable," according to Rep. Brad Knott, R-N.C., who told Newsmax on Wednesday that there are serious concerns about the failures by local and campus law enforcement, signaling that Congress may need to review campus security standards.

"As a former prosecutor who worked with all levels of law enforcement, my questions go more toward the local police, the local law enforcement, the campus police," Knott told "Wake Up America Early." "They are the ones who are supposed to be proficient."

However, officials still lack a clear picture of what happened in the shooting that left two people dead and several others injured at the Rhode Island school, he noted.

Questions have surfaced about Brown University's campus alert system, which reportedly failed to notify students and staff for more than 17 minutes, as well as whether security cameras were operational at the time of the attack.

The lack of cameras and or clear video of the gunman, who has not yet been captured, has been condemned as the investigation unfolds.

Brown President Christina H. Paxson confirmed Tuesday that the campus has 1,200 cameras, but law enforcement says there is no clear video of the shooter from inside the engineering building.

While national media attention has focused on the FBI, Knott said responsibility lies closer to home, as federal authorities are not positioned to serve as first responders on college campuses.

"The FBI is certainly not present on every campus," he said. "It is the local police forces, whether campus or the town or the county, that are really designed to be the quick response."

He cautioned against interfering with the investigation before it concludes but said unanswered questions remain.

"Congress can't fix all these problems if the local communities are not doing their fair share," Knott said.

Shifting to international security, Knott praised President Donald Trump for forcefully condemning what officials described as an ISIS-inspired, antisemitic attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Australia.

"There is a sect within the radical Islamic factions that has openly called for the extermination of all Jews wherever they are," Knott said.

"If we can't address the problem, if we can't name the problem, we certainly cannot remedy the problem."

Knott said political correctness has prevented world leaders from confronting terrorism directly, calling Trump's language necessary and overdue.

"It was a focused attack aimed with antisemitic motives," he said. "If we can't address it and call it what it is, we certainly cannot fix it."

Knott also backed the Trump administration's decision to expand travel restrictions, including limits tied to Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents, saying national security must remain the priority.

"I applaud the president for taking a more careful approach in trying to determine just who we are letting into the country," Knott said. "If they're going to harm this country, we need to keep them out of the United States."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com