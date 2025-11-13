Brooke Rollins to Newsmax: 186K Dead People Receiving SNAP Benefits

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are rife with fraud and abuse, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Rollins discussed SNAP data the U.S. Department of Agriculture received from 29 states — mostly red states.

The secretary said that "186,000 deceased men and women and children in this country are receiving a check."

"Now, that is what we're really going to start clamping down on," she said.

Rollins said 500,000 people are receiving two SNAP payments.

"But here's the really stunning thing: This is just data from those 29 mostly red states.

"Can you imagine when we get our hands on the blue state data what we're going to find?" she asked.

"It's going to give us a platform and a trajectory to fundamentally rebuild this program, have everyone reapply for their benefit, make sure that everyone that's taking a taxpayer-funded benefit through SNAP or food stamps, that they literally are vulnerable, and they can't survive without it."

Rollins said her department found a person who is using the same Social Security number received six different EBT cards in six different states.

"These are the things that we're uncovering that, for years, no one has really ever dug into because the feds didn't have the system in place to do it. But we do now.

"The president has made this a priority. We will fix this program," she said.

About 120 Americans have been arrested for committing SNAP fraud, Rollins said.

"There's a lot of people already sitting in jail, but I think we're just at the very tip of the iceberg with what we're going to find," she said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com