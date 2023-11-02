Rep. Mast to Newsmax: WH Trying to Dictate How Israel Fights War

President Joe Biden said Wednesday night there should be a pause in Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas terrorists, and his sentiment was echoed Thursday by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax Thursday the Biden administration is trying to dictate to Israel how to conduct its war against Hamas, even though the administration repeatedly said after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack that it would not do so.

“That is very literally what is taking place here,” Mast told “American Agenda.” “And when the administration is trying to do these nuanced things in a situation that is very black and white, they're trying to say, Well, there's gray here. There's not gray. There is black and white, and when they do that, they lose all credibility to do real things.”

During a campaign stop in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, Biden’s speech was interrupted by a heckler demanding a cease-fire in the war. Biden said, “I think we need a pause.” When the heckler asked what he meant, Biden said, “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.”

Kirby also said during his briefing the administration has been encouraging Israel to follow international rules of law during its war with Hamas, but Mast said that sends a mixed message and hurts the administration’s credibility.

“They're trying to say something in an effort to push a narrative that we've heard the president say,” Mast said. “We know that the president has said, we need to exercise restraint. When Kirby says, if we're asking you about whether they should or should not be following international laws of war, we just want to make sure Israel that you are following international rules of laws.

“Yes, he is implying something. He's implying that maybe they are not following that, and so when they're doing that, what they say or don't say, they are hurting credibility for anything else.”



