Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Release Unedited Venezuelan Drug Boats Airstrike Video

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that he supports releasing unedited Pentagon video of a U.S. airstrike against alleged Venezuelan drug smuggling boats, arguing the public has a right to see military action taken against what he called narcoterrorist enemies of the United States.

Babin made the remarks on "National Report" after the House recently passed a sweeping defense-related bill by a 312-112 vote.

The legislation would withhold 25% of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's travel budget until the Pentagon provides Congress with unedited video of airstrikes conducted against suspected drug trafficking vessels.

"I'm willing to see the videos of these airstrikes on these boats," Babin said. "These are bad guys that are killing 100,000-plus Americans a year by funneling drugs into our country incessantly."

The Texas lawmaker said the groups targeted by the strikes are no longer just criminal organizations but now fall under the category of designated terrorist organizations.

"These are narcoterrorists," Babin said. "They're enemies of our country."

Babin, a military veteran who served in both the Air Force and the Army, rejected concerns that releasing footage could be disturbing, saying Americans routinely see images from conflicts around the world.

"War is not beautiful," he said. "But their reason for existence is defense and making war on enemies who are out to kill Americans."

The provision tied to the video release is part of a broader agreement that also addresses Pentagon accountability and military readiness.

Babin acknowledged he was not aware of every detail in the bill before voting for it but said no legislation is perfect.

"There's never a perfect bill up here," he said. "You're going to have some things in there that are really good, and you may have some things that are not so good."

Despite that, Babin said the overall package deserved support, pointing to provisions that grant a 4% pay raise for enlisted service members and eliminate what he described as $20 billion in wasteful diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

He blamed the prior administration for weakening U.S. military standing and said the bill aims to restore deterrence.

"We want a military that's second to none," Babin said, listing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Space Force. "That's what deterrence is all about."

Babin also voiced strong support for President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth, praising their handling of military policy during the first 11 months of the administration.

"I support 100% what President Trump and Secretary Hegseth are doing," he said.

Babin's comments on releasing the airstrike video underscored a growing push among House Republicans for greater transparency in military operations tied to counter-narcotics efforts.

The Pentagon has not publicly commented on whether or when the unedited footage would be released if the measure becomes law.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com