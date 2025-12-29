Rep. Brad Knott to Newsmax: GOP Working, Not Thinking About Possible Shutdown

Republican lawmakers are focused on solving serious issues facing the American people and, unlike Democrats, are not being consumed by the possibility of another government shutdown, Rep. Brad Knott, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Monday.

Knott appeared on "Wake Up America Early" with host Sharla McBride as Congress faces renewed pressure over healthcare costs and looming budget deadlines.

McBride asked Knott whether Democrats could push the country toward another shutdown as a new funding deadline approaches.

The congressman downplayed the idea, saying it is not even a dominant topic among House Republicans.

"It's not something that we've really discussed in great detail," he said, arguing Republicans are instead working on "taxes, border security, crime, public safety," and preparing appropriations to keep the government open.

He suggested Democrats "aren't ready to come to the table with a serious proposal," accusing them of preferring obstruction so they can campaign on chaos.

McBride noted that the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that were expanded during the COVID era are set to expire at the end of the year, potentially raising premiums for millions of marketplace enrollees.

Knott said Republicans recognize the importance of affordable coverage but argued that Democrats are pushing a short-term political fix instead of structural reforms that would actually reduce prices.

"Every American family deserves affordable healthcare," Knott said, but he added that affordability won't be achieved "with a new government program or a new subsidy."

Rather, he said Republicans want to remove barriers that restrict competition and keep costs high — a market-driven approach he argued is the only sustainable solution.

Knott also praised President Donald Trump's efforts to end the Russia–Ukraine war, saying Trump's motivation is not about accolades but stopping bloodshed.

Trump has recently said the two sides are "close to a deal," and major outlets have reported that U.S.-backed proposals and security guarantees are now part of ongoing negotiations, though major sticking points remain.

Finally, Knott blasted Democrat leaders in Minnesota over allegations of widespread fraud in state aid programs, including reportedly bogus daycare operations.

He called Minnesota "a mess" and said Democrat Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison should be "ashamed" for allowing lax oversight that, he argued, harmed working families and taxpayers statewide.

