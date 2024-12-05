Rep. Dale Strong to Newsmax: Mexico Knows Trump 'Means Business'

Mexican soldiers and U.S. Marines carried out the biggest fentanyl bust in Mexican history, proving President-elect Donald Trump is already exerting his authority, Rep. Dale Strong, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"The Mexican cartel and the Mexican government understand that Donald Trump means business," Strong told "Wake Up America." "They know he's not kidding. You look at what's going on at the southern border. This is the first understanding that America is back. Our leadership at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is soon to change."

Strong also commented on the concerns of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials who told Politico in an interview they are worried Trump will divert disaster resources to the southern border.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas decided to spend $1.4 billion "on illegal aliens rather than the people suffering in North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee from the hurricane, never to even think about our farmers that are going through these droughts," Strong lamented.

"But I'll tell you this right here: I can think of no better way to spend the taxpayer money than to secure the southern border," he continued. "Donald Trump is calculated. He knows what's going on better than Joe Biden ever thought about thinking about it. But I'm telling you right now, that's where the money ought to be spent. It is a disaster at the southern border."

Of all the things he is looking forward to during Trump's first 100 days in office, Strong said he is "most excited about our border czar, Mr. Homan."

"I believe he's a leader," Strong said. "I know he's a leader. I've been around him. I know that he's fixed to tackle that border. I'm also excited about the president's vision for what's going forward, his appointments and who he has put there. We need a shakeup in America."

The Alabama congressman blasted Biden's administration for "selling out America" and said the foreign aid he recently extended to Africa could be used to help "people in this country," especially "our homeless veterans that have served this country."

"It's failed administration and I think history will go down, he'll be one of the worst presidents in the history of America," Strong said, referring to Biden. "And Donald Trump is soon to change this process."

