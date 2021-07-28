Border Patrol's Del Cueto to Newsmax: 5 Million in US Illegally in 4 Years

The United States could have "close to, if not over, 5 million" more people in the United States illegally by the end of President Joe Biden's current administration, Border Patrol union President Art Del Cueto said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"One of the things that a lot of individuals refuse to talk about is the got away numbers," Del Cueto told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "The 'got away' numbers are astronomical. Those are the individuals that go that extra mile not to get apprehended."

There are currently more than a quarter-million people who have escaped, said Del Cueto, and that's "just a guesstimate. That's the numbers that they believe there are, based on footprints in the sand, I guess you would call it."

And at this rate, over the next four years, there will probably be at least 5 million people in the United States who are here illegally, said Del Cueto.

The White House released a fact sheet this week including a statement that the United States would "always be a nation of borders" and that immigration laws will be enforced in a way that is fair, but Del Cueto disagreed that there is anything orderly about the immigration system.

"These are just words similar to you know individuals that go down to the border and to get their picture taken, or they go to other countries and they're quick to say hey, don't come," said Del Cueto. "The reality is unless you have policies that are going to stop these individuals from coming into the country unless you're going to have policies in place to have a real vetting system where the people that are pretty much lying about how any asylum claim are going to remain in their country, this is the problem you're going to have right now."

Open borders are also part of the problem because nobody is enforcing them, said Del Cueto, and that creates a domino effect.

"So what happens is you have agents that are responding to these large groups responding to all these individuals that are coming into the U.S.," he continued. "They're having to process them. They're having to take care of them. They're having to look at some of the unaccompanied juveniles. All the while, the criminal element like the drug cartels, they love it, and they're exploiting it and has created a bonanza for their trade."

And with agents being removed from the line at the border, "all of a sudden, the drugs are just flowing across the border," he said. "Now, on top of that, normally this time of year, you start to see things trickle down when it comes to the numbers because the conditions are just too intense. It's the desert. It's the middle of summer. It's hot. And dangerous and folks normally know this."

Meanwhile, with the talk about mandatory vaccines, nobody is applying the same standards to the people coming across the border, said Del Cueto.

"You have individuals that are working here, they're working with people that are coming across," he said. "We don't know if they're vaccinated. We don't know you know their medical history and we're not just talking about COVID. We're talking about tuberculosis and other illnesses that they could be bringing in. Those people are being released in the United States without any checks without any true balances, and that's what's ridiculous is you're going to force something on the agents that are working."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here