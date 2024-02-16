John Bolton to Newsmax: Biden All Talk, No Action on Russia

Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton criticized President Joe Biden's approach to Russia, telling Newsmax on Friday that Biden's tough rhetoric lacks meaningful action.

"Well, you know, Biden, like a lot of world leaders, is great at expressing outrage. But when it comes to doing something, it's usually deficient," Bolton said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"You know, we were supposed to have put the Russian economy in a tailspin after they invaded Ukraine. The sanctions have failed. And you know, if we wanted to do something really to put pressure on Russia because of Navalny's death, making those sanctions work would be a good start," he added.

Bolton continued: "I mean, I won't get into the technical details; but Russia's economy certainly has been hurt somewhat, but it's functioning. And it is still carrying on the war in Ukraine. So you know this is why [Russian President Vladimir] Putin hears this kind of tough rhetoric all the time. And then he doesn't see results, and he thinks he can get away with whatever his next act is."

In June 2021, Biden said he warned Putin of the consequences if jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were to die in prison, CNN reported. However, he declined to specify which actions he would take.

"I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia," Biden said, according to Politico.

Biden on Friday blamed Putin for Navalny's death and warned there could be consequences, saying he was "not surprised" but "outraged" by the opposition leader's passing.

"We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Nalvany was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did," Biden said at the White House after Russian prison officials announced that Navalny had died.

"Russian authorities are going to tell their own story," Biden said. "But make no mistake; make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death."

He also said he was "contemplating" additional steps to punish Russia in the aftermath of Navalny's death, paying tribute to the opposition leader for "bravely" standing up to Putin's government's "corruption" and "violence."

"We're contemplating what else can be done," Biden said in response to questions from reporters. "We're looking at a whole number of options; that's all I'll say right now."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

