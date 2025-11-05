Boca Raton Mayor to Newsmax: Offering Alternatives for NYC Businesses

Scott Singer, mayor of Boca Raton, Florida, appeared Wednesday on Newsmax to welcome New York City businesses looking to flee Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's socialist policies.

Singer said his town invites companies seeking stability, safety, and economic freedom — values that he said are under threat in New York's new political environment.

"We're trying to focus on how we can attract new businesses to Boca Raton for people who want to leave New York City," Singer said on "Newsline."

Mamdani, a Democrat socialist, handily won New York City's mayoral race Tuesday, derailing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's attempt at a political comeback with a populist messaging and liberal platform.

Singer, a Republican, highlighted Boca Raton's pro-business climate as a sharp contrast to the direction Mamdani has promised for New York.

"We're offering many things that New York City can't," Singer said. "First of all, we have no state or local income tax, and that's a contrast to the 17% rate that people are going to be facing in New York City soon."

Singer said Boca Raton is "here to celebrate business, not regulate it," noting that his administration has already seen a spike in interest from companies considering relocation.

"That's why we've gotten a lot of calls, even this morning, from people wanting to follow up on our initial outreach," he said. "We're at the center of the South Florida market, which is thriving."

Public safety remains a cornerstone of Boca Raton's appeal, Singer said, taking a swipe at Mamdani's previous calls to defund the police.

"We invest in police," Singer said. "We're not going to defund the police like this candidate has promised in the past."

Singer described Boca Raton as a hub of innovation with a heritage rooted in technology.

"The IBM personal computer was invented here in 1981," he said. "We've gotten inquiries from AI and quantum computing companies looking to find a home in Boca Raton, and we're trying to harness that."

He also praised the region's educational and workforce advantages.

"We've got great talent with our three universities, including tier-one research university Florida Atlantic," Singer said. "I expect more of those people wanting to come here and find a great job opportunity here in Boca Raton."

As Boca Raton experiences an uptick in real estate and corporate interest, Singer said the city is prepared to meet the demand.

As "disappointing" as Tuesday's elections were for Republicans, Singer said that he takes "great comfort" in the fact that "we elected Donald Trump president" last year.

"I'm very grateful every day for where we are as a nation," Singer said.

