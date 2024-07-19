Former GOP Rep. McEwen to Newsmax: 'Vital' Trump Picked Vance

Former Ohio Congressman Bob McEwen told Newsmax Thursday former President Donald Trump made the right decision in picking Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio to be his running mate.

Appearing on "American Agenda," McEwen said Vance’s book "Hillbilly Elegy" shows he understands what happened to small town America, when factories and jobs shipped overseas.

"The only person of the 16 people that stood on those stages in 2016 was Donald Trump, who understood it," McEwen said. "Donald Trump will be able to restore Main Street America, [and] be succeeded by someone who shares his vision."

