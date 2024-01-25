×
Tags: blaine holt | ukraine | russia | war | nato | joe biden | sweden

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Rhetoric Could Lead to War

Thursday, 25 January 2024 06:12 PM EST

In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt expressed concern over the escalating rhetoric surrounding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, cautioning that it could lead to a war and further miscalculations with Russia.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Holt emphasized the urgent need for diplomacy, stating, "If we're going to start dampening down how dangerous this situation is truly becoming, [with] Sweden and the U.K. telling their countries to prepare for war with Russia, you're telling them that they might have conscription here soon."

The head of the British army, Gen. Patrick Sanders, issued a warning on Wednesday, urging U.K. civilians to be prepared for a hypothetical land war.

Sanders highlighted the pivotal role of "citizen armies" in conflicts, citing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as an example. He expressed concern that the British military is currently too small to respond effectively to emerging threats in a changing world, CBS reported.

Amid these rising tensions, Sweden is on the verge of joining the NATO defensive alliance, pending approval from Hungary. Finland already has joined NATO, and Russian officials have indicated that it could be "the first to suffer" if tensions with NATO escalate, reported the BBC.

When asked about the possibility of Russia expanding its military conflict beyond Ukraine into NATO territory, Holt remarked, "Our administration has warned of similar things if we don't start paying more money into Ukraine again without accountability and a wide-open blank check." He emphasized the need for "strategy" and "accountability" in the West's approach to the conflict.

In a private meeting with lawmakers on Wednesday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines delivered a stark assessment, NBC News reported. They stated that if Congress fails to authorize additional military aid for Ukraine in the coming days, Russia could win the war in a matter of weeks — at best, months.

The officials highlighted the imminent depletion of certain air defense and artillery capabilities for Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The assessment adds to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Ukraine aid, with White House officials expressing increasing alarm at the prospect of President Joe Biden's failing to fulfill his promise that the U.S. will stand with Kyiv "as long as it takes."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 25 January 2024 06:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

