Blaine Holt to Newsmax: The 'Seditious Six' Must Be Punished

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt warned Saturday on Newsmax that the military cannot afford to overlook what he called open acts of sedition by elected officials or former service members, arguing that recent allegations surrounding Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz, a retired Navy captain, demand a serious legal review.

Holt used his appearance on "The Count" to call for strict accountability amid controversy surrounding Kelly. Holt said rising public concern over alleged misconduct has underscored the need for the military to enforce long-standing standards on loyalty and lawful conduct.

The questions emerged after online chatter suggested that Kelly, one of the so-called "Seditious Six" implicated in a political video urging troops to disregard illegal orders, could face a recall to active duty for potential court-martial proceedings.

When asked whether such a step would be appropriate, Holt threw down the gauntlet.

"I absolutely think that should happen, along with many, many veterans who think that should happen," Holt said.

The Department of War confirmed in an official statement on X that a review of misconduct allegations against Kelly is underway.

Citing the Uniform Code of Military Justice and federal sedition statutes, the department said the inquiry could lead to a court-martial recall or to administrative actions, depending on the findings.

The agency stressed that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ and that laws governing subversion, including 18 U.S.C. 2387, apply to anyone attempting to undermine the discipline or stability of the armed forces.

The statement, posted Nov. 24, also reminded service members that lawful orders are presumed valid and that personal ideology does not excuse disobedience, framing the situation as a broader test of the military's legal and ethical framework.

Kelly has since dismissed the possibility of facing military charges and has publicly mocked President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, framing their criticism as political theater.

The Democrat lawmaker added that he expects Hegseth to "take a hike. That's what I ultimately expect him to do, or he can try to prosecute me. But I'm not going away."

His remarks followed the release of a video featuring Kelly and five other Democrat lawmakers, all veterans or intelligence professionals, encouraging troops to reject unlawful directives.

Their message immediately drew sharp backlash from Trump, who blasted the video on Truth Social.

"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!", he posted, later insisting he was "not threatening death" while adding, "IT WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME. THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID!"

"Look, this is such a politicized environment, but we cannot accept sedition from elected officials, much less those who were in active service. [Michigan Democrat Sen.] Elissa Slotkin… she should face the same. And the rest of them as well," Holt concluded.

