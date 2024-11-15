Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Prisoners Should Be Released

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that once President-elect Donald Trump takes office, he would like “to see these political prisoners released.”

Hundreds of people have been imprisoned over the last four years for their participation in the Jan. 6 protests on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Trump has promised to pardon them “if they are innocent.”

Holt said it's imperative that Trump “preserve their right to go at the federal government for wrongful prosecution.”

“You know, there's a family that lost one of these prisoners to suicide. There's horrible damage that's been committed. The Jan. 6 committee was brought together not by the rules of the Congress. They got rid of all the materials that they used. They wouldn't let the other side even call witnesses. This isn't fair. This isn't what America is,” Holt said during an appearance on “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Holt added that Inspector General Michael Horowitz never delivered on his promise to reveal if, and how many, federal agents were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and possibly engaged in “entrapment.”

“So I want to see these political prisoners released. I want to see their rights preserved. And if their due restitution and damages, oh gosh, let's pay it,” he added.

