Holt to Newsmax: Trump Is Playing Europe Masterfully

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt took to Newsmax on Wednesday to praise how President Donald Trump is dealing with the leaders of Europe.

On "Greg Kelly Reports," Holt pointed out that Trump unveiled his tariffs for countries that didn't support his push to acquire Greenland right before the World Economic Forum, forcing many European leaders to pivot.

"He could do that at any time," Holt said. "He did right before Davos. ... He pulled them away from Ukraine."

Holt asserted that Trump caused a rift by threatening European leaders with tariffs.

"He is playing this masterfully," Holt said. "He unveiled exactly what the national security strategy of the United States is today."

"Yes, he poked some of them. They deserved poking," Holt said.

Holt said the United States will eventually make a deal over Greenland.

"Something will happen," he said. "Denmark financially is going to do very well out of this and will work it out."

Most importantly, any deal over Greenland will address the United States' security concerns.

"And then I imagine we're going to end this war with Ukraine and Russia very shortly thereafter," Holt said.

"Globalism is done and sovereignty is in," Holt said. "And we're going to protect sovereign peoples."

