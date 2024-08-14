Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden's Israel-Hamas War Handling Lax

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on Newsmax Wednesday expressed strong disapproval of the Biden administration's handling of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and warned of potential future conflicts, including the possibility of unrest within the United States.

When asked on "Prime News" if he was satisfied with the administration's performance, Holt responded, "No, this is the national security team that brought you the failure in Afghanistan, which they celebrated today in Bagram with our weapons on full display. You know, just to remind everybody, the Taliban is in far better shape today than they were before they attacked us on 9/11."

Holt linked this failure to other global conflicts, saying, "We get deterrable wars in Europe that still rage on today, wrecked economies around the world, and then potential conflict in Asia and now a potential major conflict in the Middle East," thanks to President Joe Biden's weakness on the world stage.

Holt also emphasized emerging risks within the United States, referencing the administration’s immigration policies. He warned that the U.S. could face threats from within.

"All these people were let in by the border czar [Vice President Kamala Harris], who let in representatives of every terror group around the world, and we could be fighting them right here on our own soil," he said.

