Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: The Black Community Is Not 'Monolithic'

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is currently deciding whether Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. is worthy of admission into the caucus, notwithstanding his strong conservative politics.

Be aware, Donalds said, on Monday’s ”Spicer & Co.,"“The Black community is not monolithic.”

“My attitude with it with the CBC is this. I do believe that whether it with respect to people in the Black community and ideas, how they impact the Black community, you should actually have political ideas from all aspects of the Black community,” he said on Newsmax.

Donalds has been receiving backlash about his “blackness” from the liberal media, including from CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, who let the congressman know exactly why he shouldn't be in the caucus during a recent interview with congressman Donalds.

“You have defended President Trump for, you've said, he's done enough when it comes to rebuffing ideas about white supremacy. But do you think that your defense of a person that said things like that, might be incongruent with the mission of the CBC?” she asked Donalds.

Donald’s succinctly enlightened the anchor about her use of ad hominem and ad populum fallacies.

He countered,

“First of all, whatever the president said in the past has nothing to do with this discussion at all. As a Black man in America, I'm allowed to have my own thoughts on who I choose to support, who I choose not to support. I think that it's important whether you're talking about the Congressional Black Caucus or the Florida State Legislative Black Caucus or the National Caucus of State Black Legislators Organizations —I have been a part of in the past — my support of President Trump has been consistent, but at the same time I've had the ability to advocate for issues, ideas, proposals and funding that have helped the Black community in my state.”

Irrespective of the decision on his inclusion into the CBC, Donalds said they should not use media outlets or other third parties to do their dirty work.

“The thing I think is most important is we're members of Congress. We're adults. If you feel that you don't want me in any organization, just have a member come to me and be like look, this is what we decide. But tell me directly, it shouldn't be some leak from an anonymous source in some in some article that’s posted on the internet,” the Representative maintained.

“We're not all liberals,” he said, “we have a lot of conservatives; polling actually shows that about 60% of the Black community is actually conservative, even though they don't vote that way.”

“So- there is dynamic thought in the Black community with respect to political ideas and policy ideas, he added, and “the only thing I say is that should be representative in the Black Caucus.”

