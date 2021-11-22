Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Mainstream Media in 'Cahoots' With Biden Administration

The mainstream media doesn't want to talk about Hunter Biden's dealings, or how his father, President Joe Biden, and his administration are "very lax" when it comes to relations with China, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Newsmax Monday.

"It almost looks as if the press is in complete cahoots with the Biden administration and the Democratic Party," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"One can imagine that they're getting their talking points every morning, whether it pertains to the infrastructure bill or the 'build back broke' agenda, or any of these other actions that they're taking. The press is right in step with the Biden administration. They will not say one word about Hunter or his business dealings."

And that, she said, is "outrageous."

"I cannot imagine if it was a Republican who was choosing to just thumb their nose at the American people and the rule of law if they are using this for self-gain," she said. "There are so many levels of concern here."

She points out that in the video conference between Biden and China's President Xi Jinping, Biden's main goal was to lower the temperature between the two countries, but he didn't make any demands about trade, or demand answers about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, or take a tough stance against Beijing.

"The Chinese Communist Party has one goal, and that one goal is global domination," Blackburn said.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported over the weekend that Hunter Biden's firm helped secure cobalt, a key ingredient used in the batteries for electric vehicles, through a Chinese conglomerate's $3.8 billion purchase. However, Newsmax's John Bachman noted that The Washington Free Beacon first reported the link back in January 2020.

Meanwhile, the White House is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic games, which would keep U.S. dignitaries but not athletes from traveling to China.

Blackburn said she and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote a letter to the International Olympic Committee saying that athletes should not be put in harm's way, which could happen if they go to Beijing.

She noted the disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai after she accused a former vice-premier of sexually assaulting her.

"I would be very concerned about putting our athletes into Beijing under the Communist Party's watch and would be fearful for what could happen to some of these athletes," she said.