Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Tone Down the Rhetoric

Conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax on Monday all sides have a responsibility to watch what they say in the wake of the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," O'Reilly said rhetoric from both the right and the left are responsible for the division we currently see in America, which O'Reilly said is the worst since the Civil War, and has led to two assassination attempts against the former president in the last several months.

The Secret Service foiled what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt on the Trump while he was golfing at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The FBI is investigating the alleged attempt. Secret Service agents fired on a gunman in the bushes after he was spotted near the edge of Trump's golf course, a few hundred yards from where the former president was playing on Sunday, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect was arrested after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, leaving behind two backpacks and an AK-47-style assault rifle.

"If you watch MSNBC, the hatred never stops," O'Reilly said. "I also believe on the MAGA front and Trump front they do similar things to Democrats and Kamala Harris. My advice to all of them would be stop it, stop it now. Get on the platform of running on policy, running on what we would like to do to help the American people. We don't need personal attacks."

O'Reilly was critical of NBC News for airing a segment calling Pope Francis a sexist and a racist.

"Now, it's accepted," O'Reilly said. "The blame goes to Comcast, right into corporate HQ. Blame goes to Disney, CBS, Fox News on occasion, Newsmax on occasion. This kind of rhetoric, not based on anything, needs to be tamped down."

O'Reilly said Harris and Trump should come together and release a joint statement asking for the rhetoric to be toned down and to stop comparing candidates to dictators like (Benito) Mussolini.

"Whoever proposed that would win the election," O'Reilly said.

