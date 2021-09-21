Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax: Pelosi Has 'Real Problem' With $3.5T Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a "real problem here" with getting the infrastructure package and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill passed, Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"I think this is the pivotal week and I don't think anybody knows where this is going," Johnson told "Wake Up America." "Between the progressives and moderates on the Democrat side, they had worked out a deal on this vote for the infrastructure package, but now the $3.5 trillion reconciliation deal has sort of fallen apart."

House Republicans blocked the $700 billion federal drug pricing measure that had been included in the package, and the Senate parliamentarian ruled against an immigration provision, Johnson continued.

"Progressives on one side are saying now they're not going to vote for the package and moderates on the other side don't have the votes either, and Republicans were simply not going to help them spend money that we don't have," he added.

Meanwhile, Johnson rejected the Biden administration's contention that the nation has a debt problem because the nation's wealthiest are not taxed enough.

"We have a debt problem because we spend too much," Johnson said. "We spend money that we don't have. There is over $1 trillion in the federal government that have been appropriated from Congress [that is] yet to get from D.C. to the states in COVID relief money and $31 billion in aid to hospitals that are really struggling."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here