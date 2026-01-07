Sen. Hagerty to Newsmax: Ship Seizures Send Message on Narco-Terror Funding

The Trump administration's back-to-back Coast Guard operations targeting Venezuelan-linked "ghost fleet" tankers send a warning to criminal networks and hostile regimes that the United States will no longer tolerate narco-terrorism or illicit oil trafficking, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Hagerty, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, appeared on "National Report" shortly after leaving a classified emergency briefing and praised the coordinated maritime seizures announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Hagerty called the moves a decisive break from what he described as years of empty rhetoric under previous administrations.

"The world is on notice that we are not going to tolerate this anymore," Hagerty said. "President Trump has delivered not with words, but with actions. This isn't a presidency that's doing press releases.

"What you saw in previous administrations is a lot of talk but not a lot of action. President Trump has stepped up and taken decisive action here to take out one of the greatest narco-terrorists."

Hagerty pointed to the Coast Guard's pre-dawn boarding of two tanker ships — one in the North Atlantic and another in international waters near the Caribbean — as evidence of a zero-tolerance strategy aimed at cutting off funding streams tied to narco-terrorism and corruption.

Noem said the vessels were either last docked in Venezuela or en route there, and warned criminal actors that U.S. enforcement efforts will not relent.

"The world's criminals are on notice," Noem said in a statement. "You can run, but you can't hide."

Hagerty echoed that message, saying the operations reflect unprecedented coordination among the U.S. military, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement under Trump's leadership.

He said the tanker seizures are part of a broader initiative announced by Trump to take control of 30 to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, ensuring the crude is sold on the open market rather than diverted to adversaries or criminal networks.

According to Hagerty, proceeds from the oil sales will be directed toward stabilizing Venezuela's economy and supporting public workers, rather than enriching corrupt officials or gangs.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com