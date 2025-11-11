Ret. Col. Bill Connor to Newsmax: Trump Reviving Veteran Support, Patriotism

Ret. Col. Bill Connor, a former senior military adviser for Helmand Province in Afghanistan, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the U.S. has seen a revival of veteran morale under President Donald Trump, drawing a parallel to the era of former President Ronald Reagan.

In an interview with "National Report" on Veterans Day, Connor, who served three decades in the infantry and was deployed to Afghanistan, says he "saw the same thing now with Trump" as he did when Reagan entered office.

Connor pointed to a surge in patriotism and a renewed desire to serve, saying the American public appears to be "getting back to what they were when I first came in."

He contrasted the current moment with the era under former President Joe Biden, saying his son's deployment to Lithuania occurred during a "lack of interest in coming in and the problems in the military."

Connor said that when he enlisted in the 1990s, and through his last deployment in 2007-08, veterans' treatment and public support improved markedly after Vietnam veterans had suffered neglect.

He credited Reagan's leadership for transforming both the military and American society toward stronger veteran support, adding that Trump is following a similar trajectory.

"When he [my son] was under Joe Biden … to see now … the turnaround is much what I saw of Ronald Reagan coming in," Connor said.

He added that his son's active-service role brought to life the multigenerational nature of his family's commitment: His father was a career Army officer and Vietnam veteran, Connor himself served for decades, and now his son is serving.

Connor also emphasized the importance of honoring veterans today, as well as recognizing their sacrifices across branches and ranks.

He said that when the commander in chief focuses on recruitment goals and active-duty morale, it "can make a difference" in real outcomes for the military.

Connor noted that his work helping disabled and returning veterans is energized by what he sees in the broader national mood, and he expressed hope about the future of veterans, saying the current momentum is "amazing to watch" and signaling optimism for increased service and public engagement.



