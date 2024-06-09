Pete King to Newsmax: Biden's Apology to Zelenskyy 'Inappropriate'

It was "totally inappropriate and wrong" for President Joe Biden to apologize to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during last week's D-Day commemoration activities, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

And it was wrong to blame conservatives for holding up aid to the country for its fight against Russia, he added.

"I do support us defending Ukraine," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," adding that the United States has already provided a great deal of arms and materials to Ukraine.

King said that the United States doesn't "have to apologize to Zelenskyy at all," let alone for Biden to criticize the United States while speaking overseas.

"This was such a cheap shot," said King. "It undermines the entire flavor, the entire color, the entire meaning of D-Day."

Meanwhile former Rep. Jack Kingston, also on the program, accused Biden of borrowing parts of his speech from the one given by then-President Ronald Reagan 40 years ago, but also blasted Biden for using political correctness "out of context."

"It was not needed," the Georgia Republican said. "I can guarantee you, as we all know, that the soldiers who stormed those beaches were not worried about anybody's skin color. They only fought to win."

Kingston also criticized Biden for trying to make comparisons about the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the rise of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

"He seems to be suggesting because we're not gung ho 100% with Ukraine right now it's a parallel," he said. "I just wish he would take a history lesson."

King and Kingston also discussed the trial of Hunter Biden on weapons charges, with Kingston commenting that a conviction is likely, but it will "probably be watered down" while allowing the White House to deny that it weaponizes the justice system.

"I wish they would open up that laptop," Kingston said, referring to Hunter Biden's infamous laptop computer.

King said the evidence of drug use and the gun charges are "all incidental" to Hunter Biden's corruption.

Further, he said that 51 prominent law enforcement officials came out and called the laptop Russian propaganda, when that was not true.

However, he said, the silencing of the story about the laptop likely "turned around" the 2020 election and resulted in Joe Biden's win.

"All of those 51 people should be blackballed," said King. "They allowed themselves and their offices to be used to carry out a phony political hit job."

