Rep. Kat Cammack to Newsmax: Biden, Democrats 'Want State Control of the Media'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax Monday that the administration of President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Washington, D.C. want “state controlled” media by colluding with big tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google, in deciding what “facts” are to be accepted, and which ones are to be censored.

“This is what is dangerous when you have an administration who wants to be the “thought police” really, and the arbiter of what is true and what is false,” Cammack said during “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “That is where we really get into a dangerous zone, because we've already been fighting for reforms. Thoughtful strategic reforms, with big tech, looking at antitrust issues, but what they want is state control of the media.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed last week that the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office is collaborating with the social media giants to “flag” user comments that they view as “misinformation” regarding the COVID-19 virus or its vaccines.

She bristled last Friday when a reporter asked how long the administration, by using this practice, was “spying” on citizens.

“This is publicly open information, people sharing information online, just as you are all reporting information on your news stations," she said during last Friday’s press briefing. "Our biggest concern here, and I frankly think it should be your biggest concern, is the number of people who are dying around the country because they're getting misinformation that is leading them to not take a vaccine."

Cammack said the collaboration is “dangerous.”

“This happens in China. This happens in Cuba. This happens in Venezuela,” she said. “This does not happen in the United States of America, which again points you how dangerous this administration is.”

She said there are even liberals throughout the country that have a problem with the government taking this kind of action.

“I think this might be one of those issues where you might even see liberals uniting with conservatives on this issue,” she said. “You saw the incoming editor of the “Rolling Stone” magazine saying, ‘um no.’ There are liberals on Twitter tearing into Jen Psaki over her remarks.”

Cammack said this is typical of an administration that appears to “throw darts” at the Constitution to see what rights it would try and get rid of.

“I do believe that somewhere in the White House, they have the United States Constitution up and they're throwing darts at it,” she said. “Just picking what they want, that day to go after, because anything is fair game under this administration.”

