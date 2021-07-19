Rep. Michael Waltz to Newsmax: Americans Waking Up, Worry About Inflation

President Joe Biden wants to spend more to stop inflation, but inflation will continue if the rampant spending doesn't stop, Rep. Michael Waltz said Monday on Newsmax.

''In Washington, D.C., right now, the printing presses are white hot,'' the Florida Republican told Newsmax's ''Stinchfield.'' ''Before he [Biden] even began, there was a trillion dollars sitting in the system. The federal government pipeline from last year and the COVID relief bills still unspent.''

Waltz continued that since then, the left has spent trillions on top of this, including to bail out blue states, so ''all told, they're talking about $10 trillion between last year and what they want to do this year.''

''They are flooding the zone with money, on top of what blue states are doing and on top of what the fed is doing. It is no surprise, then, we're seeing inflation and we're right back to Jimmy Carter era and the 1970s,'' Waltz said.

Biden is talking about this today because ''we're seeing … in our polling numbers, that Americans are waking up, and that they're either extremely worried or very worried, to the tune of 80, 85% of Americans, about the rise of cost of living, about inflation, about future taxes and about the value of their dollar going downward. And we're seeing that reflected in the stock market today,'' Waltz added, and that ''over 50% are tying inflation to government spending, so they're not buying into that [Biden's] nonsense.''

