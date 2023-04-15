Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Biden Plan for EVs 'Unrealistic'

The Biden administration's ambitious climate plan for electric vehicles is "unrealistic" and dangerous for the U.S. economy, said Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

"People are worried about inflation. They're not going to be going out and buying a $60,000 electric vehicle because gas has gone up a dollar or two a gallon. That's just unrealistic. And to have the Biden administration regulate our car industry such that they force them to make electric vehicles and force Americans to purchase electric vehicles is just unthinkable. It's unconscionable; and honestly, it's dangerous," Clyde told Newsmax's "The Count" on Saturday.

"I think that would put our economy in a spiral toward collapse because electric vehicles are just not practical right now. The infrastructure isn't there. And to say that we're going to be, you know, so many percent electric by 2032? And you see that ... there's no plan for the infrastructure. And even if there was a plan, the amount of money that it would cost to put that infrastructure in for electric vehicles and then the fact that gas-powered vehicles are still superior to electric vehicles — this just doesn't ... this is unrealistic. It's dangerous for our economy and for America."

Auto companies are investing billions in factories and battery technology in an effort to speed up the switch to EVs to cut pollution and fight climate change. Under a greenhouse gas emissions proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency, about two-thirds of all new vehicle sales could have to be EVs by 2032. President Joe Biden has set a goal that up to half of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030 to cut emissions and fight climate change and that 500,000 EV charging stations be available nationwide.

Clyde says Biden's plan is "about government control."

"This is not about making things better for the American people. You can see the crisis that the Biden administration has created time after time, year after year now — whether it's the border crisis or whether it's a crime crisis or the energy crisis. You know, we in the House and the majority are focused on providing reasonable energy to the American people ... President Biden wants us to be a servant to the government. He wants us to be beholden to the government and just to obey what the government says when it comes to what we're going to buy with our next vehicles."