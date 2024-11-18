WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden administration | ryan zinke | ukraine | missiles | russia | escalation

Zinke to Newsmax: Long-Range Missile Authorization an Unacceptable Escalation

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 07:13 PM EST

The Biden administration authorizing Ukraine to use U.S. long-range missiles on targets inside Russia is "an escalation that's unacceptable," says Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.

"We've been to battle," Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Monday.

"We haven't been on a mission without clear cut objectives and a plan. So, in Ukraine, we're $200 billion plus in, no objectives, no visible plan that I've seen. Now, you have Korean troops coming in en masse. You have the U.S. giving what virtually is a blank check to a third party to strike the inside of Russia. This is an escalation that's unacceptable."

The situation is "fixable," but it's going to take "allies once again restoring our trust," he told Newsmax.

"Look what [President-elect] Donald Trump faces. You look at Ukraine, right. You have $200 billion plus no plan. You look at Iran. You have missiles being fired from Iran directly – ICBMs into Israel. You have Venezuela, which we're not talking about. A lot. Venezuela. We're seeing the damages in the U.S. from Venezuelan gangs, from sex trafficking, child trafficking. And we haven't talked about China and how far out of position we are. This is fixable, but it's going to take allies once again, restoring trust. And a president that's a commander in chief."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Biden administration authorizing Ukraine to use U.S. long-range missiles on targets inside Russia is "an escalation that's unacceptable," says Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.
biden administration, ryan zinke, ukraine, missiles, russia, escalation
267
2024-13-18
Monday, 18 November 2024 07:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved