Zinke to Newsmax: Long-Range Missile Authorization an Unacceptable Escalation

The Biden administration authorizing Ukraine to use U.S. long-range missiles on targets inside Russia is "an escalation that's unacceptable," says Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.

"We've been to battle," Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Monday.

"We haven't been on a mission without clear cut objectives and a plan. So, in Ukraine, we're $200 billion plus in, no objectives, no visible plan that I've seen. Now, you have Korean troops coming in en masse. You have the U.S. giving what virtually is a blank check to a third party to strike the inside of Russia. This is an escalation that's unacceptable."

The situation is "fixable," but it's going to take "allies once again restoring our trust," he told Newsmax.

"Look what [President-elect] Donald Trump faces. You look at Ukraine, right. You have $200 billion plus no plan. You look at Iran. You have missiles being fired from Iran directly – ICBMs into Israel. You have Venezuela, which we're not talking about. A lot. Venezuela. We're seeing the damages in the U.S. from Venezuelan gangs, from sex trafficking, child trafficking. And we haven't talked about China and how far out of position we are. This is fixable, but it's going to take allies once again, restoring trust. And a president that's a commander in chief."

