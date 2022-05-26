Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Let Uvalde Mourn Without 'Cheap Political Shots'

The community of Uvalde, Texas is in mourning and politicians must respect that and help them get through the pain after the killings of 19 young children and two of their teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, not exchange "cheap political shots" like the state's Democrat gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke by interrupting an official press conference, Rep. Beth Van Duyne tells Newsmax.

"That's a very close-knit, tight community, a very small community and they're having to deal with the largest tragedy in their history and hopefully in their future," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" on Thursday.

But moments after the shootings, the "cheap political shots" began on social media and more, even before there was any information about the shootings, Van Duyne said.

"We need to figure out what happened," said Van Duyne. "First we need to figure out how we can prevent it from happening in the future. But people just need to realize that this is a community in mourning right now and respect that. Let's figure out how we can help them get through at the same time finding out what's happening with the investigation to figure out where the holes were and how we can prevent them from happening again."

O'Rourke on Wednesday interrupted a press conference being held by Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials to demand answers from the sitting governor, his GOP rival for the seat.

"We see a lot of hypocrisy coming from the left," said Van Duyne. "This doesn't surprise me at all that he's taking a cheap shot at the feet of these parents who are dealing with their children who have passed on … this is a cheap political shot, for nothing other than to get his name out there and make it about him and his fundraising."

O'Rourke, she added, wants to be governor but his actions were a "horrible thing to do" and offered no solutions.

Meanwhile, reports are indicating that Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old attacker who ended up being shot and killed, was a "very troubled individual" who had come from a broken home and more, said Van Duyne.

"There's so much that we don't know, but what are we doing to help prevent this from happening again?" she said. "OK, we harden some of these soft targets in schools. Can we make sure that they have the student resource officers present? Would that have made a difference in this case, having the one entrance and multiple exits at these schools? Could that have helped to have taller fences? We don't know."

But accusations between politicians must stop, said Van Duyne.

"We're up here in D. C right now, and conversations are happening about universal background checks," she said. "Would that have helped in this case? I don't think so. This was an individual who purchased a gun legally. If he had had a background check, which I'm sure he did. There was nothing in his background that would have proven that he shouldn't have been able to purchase it."

About NEWSMAX TV: