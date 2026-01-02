Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: 'Very Pleased' With Federal Push to Uncover Fraud

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that she is "very, very pleased" the Trump administration is using federal agencies to investigate alleged abuse in government spending programs, calling it "just the tip of the iceberg."

Van Duyne, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Small Business Committee, told "Newsline" that Congress should keep pressing forward with oversight investigations.

"What we have to do is, from an overview perspective, from Congress, continue to go after and investigate," she said.

She said critics previously attempted to shut down scrutiny by labeling those concerns as racist.

"We knew this was happening and yet anybody who tried to pull the trigger on it was labeled," Van Duyne said.

She singled out Minnesota, saying lawmakers "cannot trust the Minnesota state government" and alleging officials there "were covering it up."

Van Duyne also said money was distributed "in order to get the support of the Somali voters or the Somali population."

The congresswoman noted that she has introduced multiple bills aimed at tightening oversight, including legislation requiring "third-party audits on all of our agencies."

She described the proposal as aligned with efforts launched under President Donald Trump but designed to last beyond any single administration.

"It actually codifies it. It gives it legs to be able to continue after the Trump administration is no longer here," she said.

She said waste and abuse are not limited to one state and occur "all across the country," including through nonprofit groups she said have continued collecting funds "without doing a service."

In Minnesota, Van Duyne alleged some funding was sent overseas "to help prop up terrorist activities," which she said demonstrates the need for stronger controls and continued investigations.

Turning to the economy, Van Duyne predicted 2026 would be strong and credited recent tax policy.

"I think we've done a great job with the Working Families Tax Cut Act," she said, describing efforts to make growth "sustainable."

She cited manufacturing investment, foreign capital flowing into the United States, and rebates totaling "about $1,000 to $2,000 per family" expected in the first quarter of the year.

She also pointed to proposed tax changes, including "no tax on tips" and "no tax on overtime," along with pass-through provisions for small businesses.

Van Duyne blamed regulations under former President Joe Biden for squeezing businesses and said easing those rules would lower costs, including energy prices.

"Just last night, I filled up my tank. It was $1.93 per gallon," she said.

Van Duyne also highlighted her Ensuring Children Receive Support Act, saying it closes a loophole involving unpaid child support.

If a parent is more than $2,500 behind, she said, "you don't get to have a passport and be able to travel," calling it another way to help custodial parents receive the support they are owed.

