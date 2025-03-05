Pete Rose's Son to Newsmax: Pardon 'Would Mean the World'

Tyler Rose, the son of late baseball legend Pete Rose, told Newsmax on Wednesday that a posthumous presidential pardon for his father "would mean the world" to the family.

At the end of last month, President Donald Trump wrote a social media post criticizing the MLB for banning Rose and the Baseball Hall of Fame for not inducting him during his lifetime. He also vowed to pardon Rose, who was permanently banned from the MLB after an investigation found that he had placed bets on games involving the Cincinnati Reds during his time as a player and a manager. Rose was not charged with a crime for placing bets; he pleaded guilty in 1990 to filing false tax returns and served five months in prison.

Tyler Rose told "Wake Up America" that a pardon for his father "would mean the world" to the family, adding that he hoped this could help his father's legacy.

He added, "It's just surreal because we talked about this a lot just seven or eight months ago" when Trump first tweeted about Pete Rose, with Tyler noting that he asked his father at the time, "'Do you think Trump is going to get you back in baseball?' And you know, he knew that it wouldn't happen when he was alive, but it's great."

Tyler said, "You know, it's great for the family and, most of all importantly, the fans. You know, it's a great thing, and [we] couldn't be more happy."

