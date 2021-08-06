NY State Rep. Barclay to Newsmax: 'We Need to Get Cuomo Out of Office'

New York State Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay told Newsmax Friday that embattled Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to leave office now, no matter which scandal makes him give up the post.

''Whether (Cuomo) resigns because of the mishandling of COVID, whether it is because of sexual harassment, whether it is because he may have used government employees to help write his book on leadership during the height of the COVID pandemic, it does not really make a difference to New Yorkers,'' Barclay said during ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' Friday. ''I think the fact is, we need to get him out of office.''

This week New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a scathing report outlining 11 claims of sexual harassment against Cuomo by people both in and out of state government, calling the workplace atmosphere in the governor’s office ''toxic.''

The incidents in the report described women being subjected to unwanted touching, hugging, kissing, groping and verbal sexual remarks made by Cuomo.

It is not, however, the only scandal hanging above the three-term governor.

He is also being investigated for mandating seniors recovering from the COVID-19 virus being sent into nursing homes where the virus spread, and thousands of seniors died.

He, and some of his staff, then allegedly tried to cover up the number of cases and deaths from federal officials.

''New York already has a myriad of problems and the fact that the guy on top, you know, the highest elected office in New York has all these scandals swirling about him, I think this makes it very difficult to govern New York,'' he said. ''We do have a lot of issues that need to be addressed.''

New Jersey Republican State Rep. DeAnne DeFuccio said on the same show that Cuomo, who had called for the resignation of other elected officials in the state accused of sexual harassment, should follow his own standard.

''He really should resign,'' DeFuccio said. ''He should follow his own advice. As I understand it, when two assemblymen in New York had sexual harassment allegations against them, he said that he felt they should resign. So, it is a standard, he said, and I think he should follow it for himself.''

Another New Jersey Republican, State Rep. Robert Auth, said that his state’s Gov. Democrat Phil Murphy essentially ''mimicked'' what Cuomo did to seniors during the pandemic in New York, leading to hundreds of senior deaths in the Garden State.

''Quite frankly, Gov. Murphy did exactly the same thing,'' Auth said. ''I think as a matter of fact, he waited to see what Gov. Cuomo did, and then two days later, it was pretty much mimic exactly what he did with regard to masking and putting people back into nursing homes.''

