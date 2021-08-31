Rep. Babin to Newsmax: 'Terrorists Are Celebrating' as US Leaves Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan was preventable, but now, "the terrorists are celebrating" the United States' pullout, Rep. Brian Babin said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"It's incredible when we think of how this thing was so mismanaged, how this president and the ones that are surrounding him and his supposedly wise counsel have made so many poor decisions and gone off and left Americans in that country," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "America doesn't leave Americans behind, and that is disgraceful."

He also called it "cowardice" for President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to issue statements and then turn their backs without answering questions from the media.

"[They] even left 51 dogs over there, from what I understand, military dogs," said Babin. "It is just unbelievable. These men need to resign. And that includes the president of the United States and those who have given him this type of counsel."

Babin also responded to comments from Press Secretary Jen Psaki's comments that it is "irresponsible to say Americans are stranded" in Afghanistan.

"Obviously, they are still stranded," said Babin. "It's so hard to get information out of this Biden administration, but it appears that we still have Americans over there.'

He also called Biden a liar for saying that he would extend the deadline for getting out of Afghanistan if necessary to make sure all Americans who want to come home could get out.

"This is what happened and the way he treats the Taliban, we're still negotiating with them," said Babin. "I'll give you an example. They left 600,000 battle rifles, and machine guns, helicopters ... all kinds of equipment. Any kind of information they could have. We gave a list of our allies, of our own people's names, and also those are green card holders over there for the Taliban to misuse."

At the same time, Biden is "arming the Taliban" when his administration is "trying to disarm America," said Babin.

"They've created a crime wave on top of that with our southern border and terrorism is now rampant," said Babin. "We're back to 20 years ago where we were in Afghanistan. This will be a base of operations for terrorism. And here he is trying to disarm Americans. You can't make this stuff up."

