Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: 'No One Is Ever Held Accountable' by Biden

The Secret Service failure to stop an assassination attempt of Republican nominee Donald Trump will bring Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle before House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., even if "no one is ever held accountable" in the Biden administration.

Congress needs Cheatle to bring answers on the failure to stop the shooter from taking shots at Trump when she testifies before his panel next Monday, Comer told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"First of all, everyone deserves due process, so she's going to have due process," Comer told "Wake Up America." "We're going to reserve judgment until Monday, but we have the same questions that every American has.

"How was this shooter allowed to get on the roof, especially when they were noticed by many, many people? What took so long for the sniper to finally take the shooter out? Did someone, in fact, refuse to give the sniper orders to pull the trigger? Why were drones not used? Drones are used in everything, but, for whatever reason, there were no drones in use on this. Why was someone not scoping out the area and looking at the high points? I mean, all the same questions that everyone has.

"We're concerned about the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] and when you look on the website of the Secret Service, instead of talking about how great the Secret Service is, how they're protecting the president and the presidential candidates, they talk about their goal to hire more women and things like that — which is noble, but that doesn't reassure us of the security failures in this incident. So, we have a lot of questions for her.

"We need to know who is responsible for this failure and next we need to know is the problem going to be solved in the future? We need the utmost security for President Joe Biden, for future President Donald Trump and, I believe, for [independent presidential candidate] Robert F. Kennedy as well."

Comer also lamented how "no one is ever held accountable in the Biden administration" and said "people need to be held accountable" in the event that "negligence is proven" at Monday's hearing.

"Government employees always talk about the private sector anytime they want to justify working from home or not coming to work," Comer said. "They say, well, this is the way the private sector works. But in the private sector, if you don't do a good job, you lose your job. And unfortunately, that's not the way it is in the Biden administration.

"So, we fully expect, first of all, to get answers, and secondly, we want to hold people accountable because there was a huge failure of confidence, a huge failure of integrity, and leadership in what we saw in protecting the former president," he added.

