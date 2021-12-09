Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Bill Holds China Accountable on Human Rights

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which has passed by a vote of 428-1 in the House, is an important step toward holding China's Communist Party accountable for its human rights violations, Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax Thursday.

"It's very, very clear that they are taking advantage of the Uyghur Muslims and in many cases, killing and oppressing those people," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There are not very many bipartisan initiatives right now, but I think holding China accountable is one of those, so I am very proud to support that bill."

The measure bans imports of goods produced by the Uyghur Muslims in northwest China's internment camps and approves the imposition of economic sanctions on the products sold to Americans, reports NPR.

The White House has not said if President Joe Biden backs the bill and will sign it if the Senate approves it, but a spokesperson said he does share concerns about the forced labor being used in China's Xinjiang region.

Meanwhile, Hinson said that the United States must also start looking more at which products can be made inside the country, rather than importing them from China, especially when looking at the supply chain crisis.

"If there's anything that we've seen in the past few months, it's that we are too reliant on China for a number of the products that are absolutely vital to our supply chain, whether that's medical supplies or other manufacturing parts that our manufacturers are waiting for down the pipeline," said Hinson.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration earlier this week announced a diplomatic boycott on China during the upcoming Olympics in Beijing, and Hinson said she thinks that sends a "very clear message again that this posturing by China will not be tolerated."

China is also posturing against Taiwan, and it's "time we started holding them accountable," said Hinson.

She also called on the administration to be stronger on the global stage.

"This is exactly the result of what happens when you have a competency crisis in the White House," said Hinson. "You have weak leadership and a weak presence on the global stage, so I'm hopeful that China continues to respect the decisions and obviously, the legislation that we're passing, which sends a pretty clear message that we're not going to tolerate these human rights abuses and this behavior toward other countries."

Hinson has also written a letter to the Biden administration asking that it not sign an end of war declaration with North Korea to officially end the war there that dates back to the 1950s.

"The best thing we can do is to stand with the South Korean people because we know what's happening," she said. "You talk about human rights violations. That's very prevalent in North Korea. Ending that war would simply signal again the weakness and instability in the region."

The congresswoman also praised the Senate for its 52-48 vote on a bill to overturn Biden's order for vaccine mandates for private businesses.

"This is about personal freedom and personal choice here," said Hinson. "I've chosen to get the vaccine myself because I believe it's safe and effective but at the same time, I believe it should be your choice."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here