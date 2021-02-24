Andy Biggs to Newsmax TV: Pressure on Cable Companies 'a Huge, Huge Problem'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that the pressure Democrat members of Congress are placing on cable companies about channels they distribute is “a huge, huge problem.”

Biggs told “John Bachman Now” that “it's not a 1st Amendment rights issue. What it is we want to make sure that people get good, truthful information.”

The congressman added, “that's where the left, the authoritarian left, is going today. They want to say, ‘look… we're gonna have a truth commission,’ you've got a member of Congress who is seeking that.”

According to Biggs, “You've got the people pressuring the cable companies to say, ‘look, we're going to suppress opposition dissent, contrary voices, anything that's contrary to the left orthodoxy.’ And so we want to get rid of Newsmax and fellow conservative media outlets.”

The Arizona Republican also addressed results of a report from the Maricopa County supervisor of elections stating that no evidence of malicious activity was found in the hardware or software used in the 2020 elections.

Biggs expressed doubts about the report, saying that “it’s way too late,” and said that “most people I’m talking to today on either side, they do this with a great deal of skepticism because it was delayed so long and the board of supervisors fought tooth and nail. And then they chose their own group instead of a truly independent set of auditors and that's really unfortunate. Because I think if they would have done this to three months ago, and they would have had truly independent forensic auditors chosen by outside, folks we could have put this whole thing to bed.”