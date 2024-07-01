Napolitano to Newsmax: Sorry AOC, Supreme Court Immune from Impeachment

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that notwithstanding AOC's impeachment threats, the Supreme Court is "immune from anything for their decisions: Immune from prosecution, immune from lawsuit, and immune from impeachment. I guess she doesn't know that," he added.

This discussion follows Democrat New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Monday announcement that she plans to file impeachment articles against at least one Supreme Court justice in response to their decision to grant partial immunity to former President Donald Trump, who faces felony charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, according to The Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal on the House Oversight Committee, criticized the ruling, arguing it contradicts the principle that no one is above the law and could lead the country toward tyranny. "Today's ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture," she wrote on X. "I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return."

During an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Napolitano addressed recent uproar and this latest threat from the left, saying, "Look, the left should not be going crazy over this because, at one point, one of theirs is going to be in the White House, and they will be grasping at this opinion to insulate that person, whoever it might be, whenever it might happen for prosecution. The case is neutral."

"The case is not about Donald Trump. The case is about the presidency," he concluded.

