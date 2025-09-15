Andrew Kolvet to Newsmax: Kirk's Legacy Surging Beyond Dreams

Turning Point USA is "reeling" from the loss of its co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, but the organization he built is already expanding at a pace that "nobody could have ever possibly imagined," spokesman Andrew Kolvet told Newsmax on Monday night.

Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to describe how Kirk's vision is flourishing even after his death.

Kolvet said the shock of Kirk's assassination has been met with an outpouring of support and spiritual strength.

"Turning Point, obviously, we're grieving, we're reeling," Kolvet said. "But, you know, we feel God all around us. The vigils, the tributes that have come in, pouring in from all over the world, have been truly amazing. And I can tell you those things are being shared far more in our group chats right now than any of the hate or any of the nastiness or any of the investigation."

Kolvet credited Kirk's own guidance for the organization's resilience.

"Charlie taught us what needed to happen next. He left us the clues, he left us the way forward, and he showed us how to do it," Kolvet said.

Kolvet emphasized that Kirk's character — "a truly decent, good man driven by his faith" — is propelling Turning Point's rapid growth.

"Because of how wonderful Charlie was, his legacy is expanding. It's growing," he said. "One of the most important proof points for that is, we've had over 37,000 inquiries come in to start new college and high school chapters."

The numbers dwarf Turning Point's current reach of about 900 college chapters and 1,200 high school chapters.

Kolvet recalled Kirk's longstanding dream to see Turning Point's high school program, Club America, in every one of the roughly 23,000 high schools across the country.

"Charlie is going to achieve his dream much, much more quickly than anybody could have ever possibly imagined," Kolvet declared.

Kolvet also highlighted the dedication of Turning Point's staff, saying Kirk's spirit permeates both the organization and its people.

"Charlie had a great team, and I can tell you that they are working up a storm," he said.

"As soon as I got done recording with the vice president [JD Vance], as he graciously guest hosted "The Charlie Kirk Show" today, I looked at my phone, and there were hundreds and hundreds of messages just from our team.

"We're busy about what to do for the rest of the week. We're busy about the memorial, the celebration on Sunday. It's all systems go. It's like nobody's missed a beat."

Kolvet described how Kirk's "DNA is really, his fingerprints are all through the organization. But more than that, they're on the people themselves. We remember the way he was and the way he carried himself. And so we're going to keep that memory alive."

