Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Foreign Aid Bill Is America Last

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., came out swinging on Newsmax Thursday against Speaker Mike Johnson's foreign aid package, which includes funds for allies like Israel and Ukraine.

"That's an America last foreign policy bill," Clyde told "American Agenda." "We have to secure our border in favor of a policy that will secure the borders of three foreign nations."

Clyde is one of several Republican congressmen who have voiced their opposition to the package, meaning Johnson will need support from Democrats to pass the legislation.

Aside from Israel and Ukraine, the package of five bills provides aid to Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific and includes the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act or the REPO for Ukrainians Act, which provides funds to Ukraine using assets seized by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. According to The Washington Post, one of the bills addresses border issues.

Clyde said the bill will eliminate any leverage Congress has to secure the Southern border.

"That is not what the speaker needs to be bringing forward," Johnson said. "That is why many of us are so upset with him right now. This is not what we have been saying for the last six, eight, twelve months. We have to use the Ukraine leverage in order to force our borders to become more secure."

Despite his critique of Johnson, Clyde said he was not ready to endorse a motion to vacate the speakership. Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky have announced they will be calling a vote for Johnson's ouster.

"I don't think we're there quite yet," Clyde said. "But this gives you serious consideration. We have to show America we put our borders first, and this bill is not doing that."

