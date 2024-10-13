Ret. Gen. Avivi to Newsmax: Hezbollah Working on Hamas-Style Attacks

Israel's strikes against Hezbollah are turning up evidence that the Lebanese organization has been working toward a strike on Israel with the "same intention" Hamas had last Oct. 7, retired Israel Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi told Newsmax on Sunday.

"We have found a huge infrastructure of Hezbollah positions that were intended to enable [them] to storm Israeli towns just as Hamas did on Oct. 7, with the same intention to massacre Israelis in their towns, to rape women, to burn people alive, just as Hamas did," Avivi, the founder and director of Israel's Defense and Security Forum, told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

The Israeli military, with its ground incursion in southern Lebanon, is "systematically dismantling all these positions, tunnels, the headquarters, all everything that we are finding along the border while also continuing to topple the leadership of Hezbollah, which most of it was already toppled," Avivi added.

The Israeli forces have also left Hezbollah in a "state of shock," he said.

"In two weeks, 20 years of the build-up of this organization was turned back, and the IDF is moving toward a decisive win in Lebanon," said Avivi.

Meanwhile, the calls from the United States for a cease-fire are continuing, but Israel needs "a decisive win on all fronts," he said.

"Israel is indeed winning in Gaza and also in the north with Hezbollah," said Avivi. "The Hezbollah and Hamas military capabilities have been degraded dramatically, and the next step and the next mission will be dealing with Iran."

But when it comes to Iran, American leadership for a coalition to deal with the dangers of the Iranian regime is needed, said Avivi.

Israel will deal with it alone, but "I don't think this is the right path," he added. "I think it's time for the U.S. to show leadership and lead the coalition and lead this Western coalition to victory."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com