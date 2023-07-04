Ex-Israeli General to Newsmax: Hamas Bent on Destroying Israel

Retired Israeli Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Hamas terrorist group is bent on the destruction of Israel, as evidenced by it taking responsibility for a Palestinian man who rammed his car into a crowded Tel Aviv bus stop and began stabbing people, injuring at least nine, including a pregnant woman who lost her child.

Hamas said the attack was in response to Israel Defense Forces conducting a counterterrorism operation in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, Israel’s largest military operation there in more than two decades.

“Hamas has taken responsibility for this attack,” Avivi told “The Record With Greta Van Susteren." “They say it's because of the operation in Jenin, but we know that Hamas is dedicated to the destruction of the state of Israel.

“They are conducting terror operations from Gaza and in Judea and Samaria inside Israel. They're also trying to get Bedouins in the Negev [Desert] and Israeli Arabs to join their efforts in attacking Israeli citizens.”

Tel Aviv Police District Cmdr. Ami Eshed said the terrorist was a Palestinian man in his 20s and a resident of the Hebron region in the West Bank and acted alone, The Jerusalem Post reported. He was shot dead at the scene by an Israeli civilian.

“It's sad to see that on one hand, we enable many Palestinians to come and work in Tel Aviv,” Avivi said. “In this incident, this terrorist is a Palestinian guy that actually came for medical treatment in Tel Aviv. We enabled him to come to Tel Aviv to get medical treatment, and his answer was a very vicious terror attack, hurting many people with the car and then stabbing people.”

