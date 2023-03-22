Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Bragg Jumping the Shark

New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax on Wednesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is jumping the shark when it comes to bringing on another bogus charge against former President Donald Trump.

Van Drew tells "American Agenda" that "there's nothing here. It's a misdemeanor. And in fact, you know, I know the purpose of it. It's to make President Trump more unpopular. At the end of the day, it may make him more popular because he's gone through so much: collusion charges, other charges, all of which were never true."

"Here's just another charge to try to hurt him, which isn't true. So I mean, this really gets old. I mean, it's time to move on. It's time to worry about the real issues in our nation and the real problems we have. And just leave Donald Trump alone," Van Drew said.

Van Drew's mention of collusion charges alludes to the Russiagate fiasco, which journalist Matt Taibbi described as a "daisy-chain of deceptions," propagated by the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign "systematically" planting "phony stories about things like the Trump-Alfa business, the pee tape/blackmail tale, and Carter Page's supposed role as a Trump-Russia conduit."

Taibbi also mentioned that "the FBI went along with the fiction," as shown by its own efforts to launch inquiries "on these matters" as if they "did not originate as paid research from the Clinton campaign."

