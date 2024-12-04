Alex Wong to Newsmax: Trump Mideast Policy Comes Down to Israel Support

Alex Wong, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for principal deputy national security adviser, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the cornerstone of the next administration's Middle East policy hinges on supporting Israel.

Responding to a prompt from "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on what a policy for the Trump administration should be in the Middle East, Wong said, "Well, look, we have to look at our sources of strength and what we did in the first term there. No. 1, it starts with supporting Israel — our most important ally in the Middle East — a pillar of strength in the Middle East. That is our partner. When we are strong with Israel, Israel is strong in the region, and the region is more peaceful."

Wong said that for the "past four years," tensions in the Middle East have been rising. "We've seen Iran on the march moving towards nuclear capability. We're seeing what's happening in Syria now, and we saw the horrific attacks of Oct. 7 on Israel."

Wong then mentioned that Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, would play a major role in diplomatic relations in the region.

