Alex Plechash, chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, intensified criticism of Democrat leadership in the state on Newsmax Tuesday amid a sprawling fraud scandal that has reshaped Minnesota politics and drawn federal law enforcement action.

Plechash discussed the controversy on "Wake Up America," saying the fallout from multiple fraud investigations has eroded confidence in Gov. Tim Walz's administration and could shift the state's political landscape.

"Voter frustration over alleged fraud and oversight failures within state-run social service programs is beginning to translate into measurable political consequences for Democrats," Plechash said, citing internal polling that he interpreted as favorable to Republicans.

The comments come as Minnesota grapples with federal probes into alleged fraud in social service programs, including day care, housing, and Medicaid-related funding.

Federal prosecutors and investigators are scrutinizing programs that reportedly were exploited during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit accused of submitting fraudulent claims for school meal funding.

As of late 2025, dozens of defendants, many of whom are Somali Americans, have been charged or convicted in connection with these schemes.

President Donald Trump's administration froze roughly $185 million in annual child care funds last month and demanded comprehensive audits of state programs, citing what officials called "blatant fraud." Walz condemned the freeze as politically motivated.

Plechash echoed the officials' sentiment, asserting that Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison should face greater accountability for what he described as leadership failures.

Plechash argued that state officials were slow to act on whistleblower warnings and impeded oversight, allowing fraud to flourish and necessitating federal intervention.

Walz announced his withdrawal from the 2026 gubernatorial race amid the controversy, a development Plechash called unsurprising given "all the fraud, the leadership failures, and where some of this money is going."

Critics of the federal response have warned that rhetoric around the fraud investigations — especially claims tying funds to terrorism financing — lacks substantiation.

Evidence linking Minnesota fraud proceeds to terrorism groups such as al-Shabaab remains unverified and would likely have resulted in specific terrorism financing charges if found by federal prosecutors.

Plechash also addressed national security implications, noting that while fraud investigations continue, his emphasis remains on holding alleged criminals accountable regardless of background.

"Fraud is fraud," he said, stressing that law enforcement should focus on perpetrators rather than demographics.

The scandal has prompted extensive federal enforcement actions in Minnesota, including a surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the Minneapolis area aimed at both fraud and criminal illegal aliens.

That influx has sparked protests and criticism from immigrant rights advocates who say Somali communities are being unfairly targeted.

Whistleblowers within state government have also claimed they faced retaliation for reporting suspected fraud — alleging surveillance and blocked promotions — deepening concerns over internal accountability.

As national attention intensifies and Walz and Ellison prepare to testify before Congress on Feb. 10, Plechash said the GOP will continue to press for transparency and accountability.

