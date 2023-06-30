×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowitz | supreme court | gay rights

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Gay Rights Decision 'Extremely Dangerous'

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Gay Rights Decision 'Extremely Dangerous'
Alan Dershowitz attends the Friars Club gala honoring Tracy Morgan with the Entertainment Icon Award at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 26, 2022 in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 30 June 2023 01:02 PM EDT

Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz appeared on Newsmax and criticized the Supreme Court’s decision Friday in favor of a web designer who refused to create websites for same-sex marriages due to her religious beliefs.

"It's a close case, but it's an extremely dangerous decision," Dershowitz said on "National Report."

He explained: "Let's just change the facts a little bit. Let's assume that a religious Catholic has a business and won't serve anybody who's divorced. Would the court have come to the same decision? Or what if you have a fundamentalist who says, Look, what about the part of the Bible that talks about the curse against Black people? We’re not going to integrate with Black people because we have a religious belief."

Dershowitz added: "The devil can cite scripture, and in the gay rights case … there will be substantial support by the public, by a lot of people who are bigoted against gay and lesbian people. But the same rule would apply to somebody who refused to serve divorced people."

He went on to say: "There are so many things in life that people believe are prohibited or required by the Bible. If we permit religion to become a license for law-breaking generally, we're going down a very, very slippery slope."

Dershowitz noted that "I haven't had a chance to read everything, and I hope there are constraints in the decision because otherwise it can be a very, very, very dangerous, slippery slope, allowing people to claim religious excuses for not integrating, for not doing a range of other activities that the law compels."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz appeared on Newsmax and criticized the Supreme Court’s decision Friday in favor of a web designer who refused to create websites for same-sex marriages due to her religious beliefs.
alan dershowitz, supreme court, gay rights
270
2023-02-30
Friday, 30 June 2023 01:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved