Dershowitz to Newsmax: Gay Rights Decision 'Extremely Dangerous'

Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz appeared on Newsmax and criticized the Supreme Court’s decision Friday in favor of a web designer who refused to create websites for same-sex marriages due to her religious beliefs.

"It's a close case, but it's an extremely dangerous decision," Dershowitz said on "National Report."

He explained: "Let's just change the facts a little bit. Let's assume that a religious Catholic has a business and won't serve anybody who's divorced. Would the court have come to the same decision? Or what if you have a fundamentalist who says, Look, what about the part of the Bible that talks about the curse against Black people? We’re not going to integrate with Black people because we have a religious belief."

Dershowitz added: "The devil can cite scripture, and in the gay rights case … there will be substantial support by the public, by a lot of people who are bigoted against gay and lesbian people. But the same rule would apply to somebody who refused to serve divorced people."

He went on to say: "There are so many things in life that people believe are prohibited or required by the Bible. If we permit religion to become a license for law-breaking generally, we're going down a very, very slippery slope."

Dershowitz noted that "I haven't had a chance to read everything, and I hope there are constraints in the decision because otherwise it can be a very, very, very dangerous, slippery slope, allowing people to claim religious excuses for not integrating, for not doing a range of other activities that the law compels."