Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Useful Idiots' Still Support Hamas

Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said that one year after the Oct. 7 massacre inside Israel, "useful idiots" continue to parade in support of Hamas terrorists, telling Newsmax they will be remembered alongside the "young Hitler youth" of the 1940s.

With the backdrop of mass protests on Monday in support of Hamas, Dershowitz told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that where you find an anti-Israel person, "you'll find an anti-American person."

"We still see these useful idiots supporting Hamas, defending what Hamas did on Oct. 7. They haven't learned anything from the disaster," Dershowitz told Salcedo. "The tragedy is … a year later, Hamas would do it again, even if it meant losing people in Gaza. To them, it's worth it."

Hamas breached Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering more than 1,200 Israelis — mostly civilians — and took another 250 hostage. Dershowitz noted the stated goal of the late leader of the terrorist group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, was for a death toll much higher than that.

"Nasrallah, the man the Israelis thankfully killed recently, said several years ago that he hoped Israel would gather all the 15 million Jews all over the world into one place, Israel, so they could be dealt with at one time the way that Hitler dealt with all the Jews in Europe back in the 1940s," Dershowitz said. "These are the kinds of enemies that Israel has and that the United States has. Scratch an anti-Israel person, then you'll find an anti-American person.

"These people who demonstrated today on Oct. 7 against Israel in supporting Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran will go down in history along with the young Hitler youth who supported Nazis back in the 1930s."

