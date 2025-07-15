Dershowitz to Newsmax: Courts, Not Bondi or DOJ, Have Epstein File Jurisdiction

Redacted or sealed materials in connection with late Wall Street financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are under the courts' jurisdiction to release, not Attorney General Pam Bondi or the Department of Justice, Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard law professor emeritus who helped secure a plea deal in 2008 for Epstein, tells Newsmax.

Dershowitz, in an extensive interview Monday with Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," also commented that he has "seen the names" of people accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and that there "are lists of names," but "there's nobody currently serving in office" among them, so the controversy over a list is a "nothing-burger."

"I don't think you can fault Pam Bondi or the Justice Department," when it comes to releasing any redacted or sealed materials, Dershowitz told Van Susteren. "They don't have the authority to release this redacted material or the sealed material. I think — I can't know this for sure — that they've released everything that they are able to release."

Some of the documents, said Dershowitz, are grand jury testimony.

"Some of it is material that's been redacted, some of it sealed by the court, and it comprises several things," he said. "There are some that include accusations made by people I know, the people who have been accused, and some of it involves negative material about the accusers. And the courts have redacted those in order to 'protect the victims.'"

He added, though, "Are they victims or are they mixed? Some of them are mixed, victims and false accusers. So everything should come out."

Information about the accusers has been suppressed by the courts, so the public doesn't have a way to assess whether people have been falsely accused, Dershowitz said.

"The media can actually file applications to the judges to try to open up this information…the rest of it is up to the judges, and so the application should be made to the judges, not to the Justice Department," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz also confirmed that there are "lists of names" in connection with Epstein, but when Van Susteren asked Dershowitz if the names were of "people on an airplane that went to [Epstein's] island" or "names of people doing something wrong," he responded that the names are of those who are accused of "doing something wrong."

"Yes, there are lists of names, but they're not lists of names devised or designed by Epstein," said Dershowitz. "Yes, there are lists of people who are on his planes. Bill Clinton was on his plane. Bill Gates was on his plane. Lots and lots of people."

Epstein, he added, "had a life way before he was ever charged with any crime."

"My wife and I went to his home for several events where he had some of the world's greatest scientists," said Dershowitz. "He had astronauts who had just come back from outer space. And so, of course, he attracted very, very prominent people. None of them knew he was doing anything wrong. It's when he was first arrested for doing something wrong that everybody terminated their relationship with him."

But, he said, "as they say in the movies, move on. There's nothing to see here. I think almost everything that has to be released has been released."

There are also "all kinds of claims about sex tapes," said Dershowitz, but he denied they exist.

"What happened is one day, Epstein was robbed by an employee, and so the Palm Beach police installed video cameras in his living room, not in his bedrooms," he said. "So there are videotapes, but they're not sex tapes."

He also said that claims that Epstein worked for the Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, are "just total nonsense."

"Look, I have sources in Israel," said Dershowitz. "I once represented the Mossad. I helped get 4 or 5 Mossad agents out of Cyprus who had been improperly arrested. And believe me, if he had ever worked for the Mossad, the first person he would have told that to is me, because he would have wanted me to use that to help him get an even better deal than he got."

