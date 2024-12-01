Dershowitz to Newsmax: Jack Smith Learned Lawfare From ICC

The International Criminal Court has been a "disgrace to law" for years and it was the place where special counsel Jack Smith learned how to pursue political "lawfare," Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Where did he learn how to target people politically?" Dershowitz, who has set up a "dream team" of attorneys to fight the Hague court's warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, argued on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "He learned it at the ICC. He was a prosecutor and investigator at the notorious ICC."

And the ICC's warrants against Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have "zero" merit, Dershowitz said.

"Israel has done more to protect civilians in an urban war than any country in the history of warfare, including NATO countries," he said while accusing ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan of breaking his promises to hear both sides of the case.

"When he was charged with sexual misconduct, he canceled the deal, canceled his promise, and decided to issue warrants without hearing the other side," said Dershowitz.

Meanwhile, Dershowitz said his team of lawyers that will take on the ICC includes two former attorneys general of the United States, a former solicitor general, and lawyers from all parties.

"We're going to defend the Israeli leaders in the court of public opinion because this is just an outrage," he said. The Israeli legal system put their former president in prison, put their former prime minister in prison. Can you say that about any other country in the Middle East?"

Dershowitz said he doesn't think the Netanyahu case will hit the ICC court, as it does not have trials in absentia and Netanyahu won't likely walk into the "kangaroo court."

The legal team features some familiar names, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and ex-FBI Director Louis Freeh, among others.

Cuomo, he pointed out, is an attorney from a family of "very distinguished lawyers" and will likely be a politician again.

"He shows that this is bipartisan and that we are using some of the best lawyers and most experienced lawyers and political figures in the country to fight back," said Dershowitz. "We have people from every walk of life going against this unjust and selective prosecution. We'll continue to follow it and see if this ever does see the courtroom."

Dershowitz also on Sunday discussed the New York civil case against President-elect Donald Trump, as state Attorney General Letitia James remains one of the few prosectors who has not yet dropped her charges.

He said he believes the court's fine of $450 million will be reduced in the "absurd case."

"She should be looked into by ethics committees for campaigning on a promise to get somebody," he said of James. "Trump won reelection and will win this case as well."

